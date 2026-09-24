Transport Unions hold off fare increase amid calls for review

Transport unions at the 37 Bus Terminal and the Kwame Nkrumah Circle-Odawna Bus Terminal have deferred the implementation of a proposed increase in transport fares.

Some transport operators said they were awaiting official communication from their national leadership while others are calling for a review of the proposed adjustment.

The development follows discussions within the transport sector over a proposed eight per cent increase in transport fares.

At the 37 Bus Terminal, the Vice Chairman of the 37 Taxi commercial Mr Richard Mensah, said the proposed increase was inadequate to address the financial pressures commercial drivers were facing .

He said fuel costs were only one of several expenses incurred by transport operators, noting that vehicle maintenance, spare parts and other operational costs had also increased significantly.

“I met the vice chairman of the taxi company, and they were saying eight per cent. But this eight per cent is not adequate to the problem of the drivers. Not fuel alone moves the car. So many things move the car, and everything is very expensive,” he said.

Mr Mensah stated that many drivers said that the proposed adjustment would provide little relief amidst the rising cost of doing business in the transport sector.

Mr Mensah also called for measures that would help stabilise transportation costs over the long term.

He said that periodic fare reviews alone might not adequately address the pressures on drivers and commuters if broader economic challenges persisted.

He noted that increases in fuel prices, taxes and other costs often had a direct impact on transport operators and passengers alike, making it important for policymakers to consider measures that balanced the interests of all stakeholders.

On commuter reaction, Mr Mensah said responses had been mixed, with some passengers expressing dissatisfaction over the prospect of higher transport fares while others appeared to understand the economic challenges confronting drivers.

“Some are agitated and complaining, while others say it is expected because they know what is happening in the system,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Omari-Osei, Welfare Secretary GPTRU, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Odawna, said his outfit was yet to receive official directives from the national leadership and would, therefore, not implement any fare adjustments until the appropriate communication was received.

The differing positions underscore growing debate within the road transport sector over what constitutes a fair fare adjustment for both operators and passengers.

The transport fare discussions come at a time when drivers and commuters continue to grapple with the effects of rising living and operating costs, with many stakeholders closely watching developments in anticipation of an official position from transport authorities and union leadership.

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