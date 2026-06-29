Treat flooding as national security threat, Henry Quartey urges

Former Interior Minister Henry Quartey has called for flooding to be recognised as a national security issue, arguing that its devastating impact on lives, property and the economy requires a more coordinated and decisive national response.

In a statement, Mr Quartey said recurring floods should no longer be viewed merely as environmental or seasonal occurrences, noting that they continue to claim lives, destroy property, displace families, disrupt economic activities and heighten public health risks.

“Flooding must no longer be regarded merely as an environmental or seasonal challenge. It is fundamentally a national security issue,” he said.

The former Minister stressed that addressing the perennial challenge requires “bold, courageous, deliberate and decisive leadership”, including the strict enforcement of planning regulations, the protection of waterways and floodplains, and the removal of unauthorised structures obstructing drainage channels.

Mr Quartey maintained that political leaders must be prepared to take difficult but necessary decisions in the overriding national interest, regardless of political considerations.

“If we are genuinely committed to safeguarding lives, protecting property and building resilient communities, we must be prepared to make difficult but necessary decisions in the overriding national interest,” he stated.

He argued that prevention remains the most effective approach to dealing with the country's recurring flooding challenges.

“Prevention will always be more effective, less costly and far more humane than responding to avoidable disasters after lives and livelihoods have already been lost,” he said.

His comments come amid renewed concerns over flooding across parts of the country following recent heavy rains that have caused widespread disruption, reigniting calls for stricter enforcement of building regulations and improved drainage management.

Mr Quartey urged authorities and stakeholders to adopt a long-term and coordinated strategy to address the root causes of flooding and build more resilient communities.

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