Tribute to the late Kwabena Kesse (Stephen Boateng) from the May 9 Foundation and its president, Mr. Herbert Mensah

The late Kwabena Kesse, aka Kessben

It is with a profound sense of shock and sorrow that the May 9 Foundation and I, Herbert Mensah, learn of the sudden passing of our dear friend and steadfast pillar of support, Lawyer Stephen Boateng, known to the world as Kwabena Kesse or Kessben.

Our hearts are heavy with grief, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, the wider Kessben Group family, the legal fraternity, and all who were touched by his remarkable life. The news of his death on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, in Kumasi, marks the end of an era for Ghanaian business and philanthropy.

For the May 9 Foundation, Mr. Kesse's loss is particularly personal and immense. He was not just a donor; he was one of the foundation's original and most consistent champions. From the very inception of our mission in 2001, following the horrific Accra Sports Stadium disaster, Mr. Kesse stood with us. He was a source of strength, providing unwavering support that has been a cornerstone of our work for a quarter of a century.

His belief in our cause, which began as a mission to honor the 126 souls lost and support their families, helped us grow into a movement that now touches countless lives across Ghana. Whether it was through direct financial contributions, providing resources for our annual remembrance walks, or ensuring our charity events were a success, Mr. Kesse's commitment was absolute. His name appears among the earliest and most consistent supporters in our history, a testament to his character and his belief in our shared humanity.

For 25 years, he was a quiet but powerful force, helping us provide mobility aids, essential supplies, medical assistance, and life-changing heart surgeries to hundreds of Ghanaian children who had nowhere else to turn. Our work would not have been possible without his loyalty and generosity.

Beyond his philanthropy, Mr. Kesse's journey from a schoolteacher to the founder of a vast business empire—spanning media, hospitality, education, and finance—was an inspiration. He represented the very best of the Ghanaian spirit: resilience, intellect, and a profound sense of duty. His legacy, however, will be the lives he touched, not just through his businesses but through his kindness and unwavering support for the most vulnerable among us.

Kwabena Kesse was a true friend, a pillar of the community, and a man who lived by the belief that we must always remember and we must always help. His absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt. We have lost a brother, and our foundation has lost a founding father.

The May 9 Foundation and I pledge to honour his memory by continuing the work he so passionately believed in. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Herbert Mensah

President, May 9 Foundation

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.