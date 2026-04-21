Trump participates in marathon Bible reading

US President Donald Trump has participated in a marathon Bible reading session organised by Christian conservatives, against the backdrop of his rift with the Pope and his recent posting of an image that appeared to depict him as a Jesus-like figure.

Trump read from 2 Chronicles on Tuesday night, as part of the "America Reads the Bible" event at the Museum of the Bible in Washington.

The passage is often invoked by Christian conservatives in the US, and is interpreted to be a call for citizens to repent and for God to bless the nation.

Numerous public figures are participating in the week-long continuous reading of the entire Bible that started 18 April.

The US Constitution bars the government from establishing a national religion; however, the Trump administration has embraced a movement in the country to see Christianity as a key part of the founding of the US and for leaders to follow the Bible. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, for example, cites passages in his press briefings and also leads prayers in his department.

During the week-long reading event, which is timed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of US independence, other prominent conservatives and members of the administration, including Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are sharing passages.

The organisers say it will encourage a "return to the spiritual foundation that has shaped our country".

Trump's section was taped in the White House's Oval Office earlier, and was filmed on two cameras that were edited together.

The passage he read includes the line: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

The reading comes as Trump quarrels with Pope Leo XIV, who has criticised the US for waging war on Iran.

On Friday, Trump told reporters that he has "a right to disagree with the Pope."

Trump's comment came one day after the Pope criticised those who "manipulate religion" while he was on an official visit to Cameroon.

"Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic, and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth," the Pope said.

Trump's reading also comes days after he was criticised by some of his religious supporters for posting an AI-generated image that appears to depict him as a Jesus-like figure healing the sick.

Trump later took down the post, saying that he thought it was meant to show him as a doctor.

He later posted a second AI image that showed Jesus embracing Trump with the caption: "The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!"

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