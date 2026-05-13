U.S.–Africa Summit in Washington to focus on trade, investment and industrial growth

Senior United States policymakers, African leaders and global investors are expected to gather in Washington, D.C. next month for the African Leaders & Partners (ALP) Summit 2026, amid growing competition for strategic markets and investment opportunities across Africa.

The summit, scheduled for 5 June 2026 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, will focus on strengthening U.S.–Africa economic ties through trade, industrial policy, investment and economic security.

Organisers say the event comes at a critical time as African countries seek increased industrialisation, greater access to capital and stronger participation in global supply chains, while the United States looks to deepen its commercial engagement on the continent.

The summit is being convened by EBII Group Corp. in partnership with the World Trade Center Washington, D.C. and the Government of the District of Columbia.

Under the theme, “U.S.–Africa Engagement in a Global Context: Trade, Industrial Policy, and Investment & Risk Alignment,” discussions are expected to centre on manufacturing, energy security, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, critical minerals and investment opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

For Ghana and other African economies, the summit could provide an opportunity to attract investment into sectors such as energy, technology, manufacturing and infrastructure, while positioning local businesses for greater access to U.S. markets.

The programme will feature senior U.S. congressional leaders, diplomats, development finance institutions and private sector executives from Africa and the United States.

Among the confirmed and invited speakers are former Nigerian Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Representative Yvette Clarke, and AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene.

Organisers say the summit will also include closed-door leadership engagements aimed at facilitating investment deals and strategic partnerships between African and American stakeholders.

Speaking ahead of the summit, President and Chief Executive Officer of EBII Group Corp., Adjoa Adjei-Twum, said the gathering would focus on practical outcomes rather than high-level discussions alone.

“The focus is not simply on dialogue, but on practical engagement, investment alignment, and advancing partnerships capable of delivering long-term economic value on both sides,” she said.

Analysts say the summit reflects increasing global interest in Africa’s markets and natural resources as countries compete for influence in emerging sectors including energy transition, technology and critical minerals.

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