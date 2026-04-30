Unemployed graduate returns GH₵4,000 he found at ATM

Staff at the Oyarifa branch of Fidelity Bank in Accra were pleasantly amazed on Monday, April 27, when an unemployed graduate returned cash found at the bank’s frontage.

Emmanuel Appiah Boateng had gone to withdraw cash at the bank’s automated teller machine (ATM) with his wife’s card on Saturday, April 25, in the evening, when he came across GH¢4,000 left in the ATM tray.

Having been unemployed for nine months, he had gone to withdraw money from his wife’s account to attend to some family needs.

Hoping to complete a routine transaction, he was instead confronted with an unexpected dilemma: to thank God and walk home with the 'gift' or obey his conscience and report to the bank to help trace the rightful owner.

Despite his financial struggles, the father of four chose to uphold his values of integrity and desire to do right.

“I immediately called the Fidelity helpline to report it,” he recounted.

Earlier that day, Emmanuel had visited a nearby branch, only to find the ATM out of service.

Frustrated and nearly heading home empty-handed, he decided to try another machine in Oyarifa, where he encountered what he described as an overwhelming temptation.

Emmanuel, who holds a master’s degree in cybersecurity, a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, and a project management certification, said he followed instructions from the bank’s helpline and duly reported the incident.

On Monday, April 27, he presented the cash in full to the bank after keeping it safe over the weekend.

The branch manager, visibly impressed, described the act as rare and praised him for his honesty and integrity.

“Your decision comes at a time when many households are grappling with the rising cost of living, making your honesty even more striking,” the manager said.

An alumnus of Opoku Ware School, Emmanuel shared the experience with his church colleagues at the Faith Life Family Assemblies of God at Oyarifa Gravel Pit in Accra.

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