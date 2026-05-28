UPSA, HUSS Petroleum take Okyir Festival Education and TVET skills to Anomabo pupils

The University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra, with support from HUSS Petroleum and other partners, has organised a two-day school engagement programme for pupils of Anomabo Methodist, Anglican and Catholic Basic Schoolsaimed at promoting responsible festival participation, child safety, cultural pride and practical Technical and Vocational Education and Training skills.

The programme, held on May 12 and 13, 2026, formed part of a community outreach initiative linked to research findings on the Okyir Festival of Anomabo.

It was designed to help young learners appreciate the cultural significance of the festival while equipping them with knowledge on how to avoid harmful behaviours often associated with festive periods.

The first day of the engagement focused on awareness creation and sensitisation on responsible festival participation. The UPSA team presented findings from the Anomabo community survey on the Okyir Festival, highlighting the festival’s role in promoting culture, unity, business opportunities, community identity and youth learning.

The presentation also drew attention to some negative demonstration effects associated with festivals, including peer pressure, indiscipline, poor sanitation, substance abuse and unsafe conduct among young people.

Pupils were encouraged to model positive behaviours such as respect for elders, cultural pride, cleanliness, teamwork and responsible use of social media.

As part of the Day One activities, Officers from the Mankessim Divisional Command of the Ghana Police service delivered a presentation on child protection, gender-based violence, personal safety and responsible conduct during festive periods.

The session was led by ASP/Rev. Hayford Alavi, Divisional Crime Officer, with support from PW/C/Inspr. Vida Collinson Coffie, Divisional DOVVSU Investigator, under the supervision of the Divisional Commander, C/Supt. Seth Eyako Kukubor and the Mfantseman Municipal Education Directorate.

The police presentation educated pupils on the need to avoid risky environments, report suspicious conduct, seek help from trusted adults and remain vigilant during festivals and public gatherings.

The officers also urged teachers, parents, community leaders and religious bodies to work together to protect children and create safer community spaces.

The second day of the programme introduced pupils to practical TVET skills FRAME Educational Consult. The children participated in hands-on activities and produced varieties of handicrafts as making slippers, ribbons, and others, demonstrating creativity, teamwork and the value of skills training in building self-confidence and future employability.

Facilitators for the programme included Professor Alexander Preko, Dr Theophilus Gyepi-Garbrah and Dr Patricia Muah.

They commended the pupils for their active participation and encouraged them to become ambassadors of responsible festival participation, discipline and community development.

The organisation of the programme at the school level was supported by the headmasters of the three invited schools, together with the Catholic priest of Anomabo Catholic School.

The initiative was sponsored by the University of Professional Studies, Accra; HUSS Petroleum; Tiah Gumah Aloysius (Executive Director, Amplio Ghana); Norvan Acquah-Hayford (Head of Public Relations, Ghana Link Network Services Ltd); Rebecca Ayeh (Tanink Ghana Limited Head of Sale and acting General manager (Maserati); and Jacob Kanyire Dagbee (Marketing and Operations Manager, Gaso Petroleum Ltd) all PhD students at UPSA, as well as Prince Kojo Simpri of Affluence Global Ltd.

The organisers expressed appreciation to the facilitators, sponsors, the Ghana Police Service, teachers, pupils and community leaders who contributed to the success of the programme.

They further indicated their commitment to sustaining the initiative through continued school and community engagements that combine cultural education, safety awareness and practical skills development.

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