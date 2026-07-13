US burrito chain Chipotle opening first outlet in Mexico

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open its first restaurant in Mexico this week, testing its appeal in the country that inspired its menu.

The chain, which has more than 4,100 outlets worldwide, said on Monday that the move is a "significant milestone" for the firm - known for its customisable burritos, tacos and bowls.

The announcement has been met with a mixed response on social media, with many users mocking the decision.

US restaurant chains have struggled to succeed in the countries their dishes originated. Taco Bell no longer has any outlets in Mexico, while Domino's Pizza has pulled out of Italy.

Chipotle boss Scott Boatwright said: "We are entering Mexico with deep respect for the country's culinary heritage and a commitment to delivering the Chipotle experience with excellence."

"We look forward to serving new guests and earning a place in Mexico's vibrant dining culture."

The new restaurant, located in the northeastern state of Nuevo León near the Texas border, serves as an "important proof-of-concept" the company said.

The company plans to open more restaurants in the state and expand into Mexico City in 2027 as part of its collaboration with Mexican restaurant operator Alsea. The firm's brands include Domino's Pizza, Starbucks and Chili's.

Chipotle will open its first Mexico restaurant in Nuevo León

Internet users have been split over Chipotle's entry into Mexico.

"Bold move selling Mexico a corporate version of Mexico," a commenter on X said.

Another X post questioned why Mexicans would pay for Chipotle when they have "perfectly fine and healthy food available to them?"

"It's like Pizza Hut [opening a] location in Napoli, makes no sense," said another.

"Next up, Panda Express opening its first mainland China location," one post read, referring to the US chain that specialises in Chinese food.

The move could be an important test for Chipotle's plans to expand globally, one wrote, while another suggested the chain could do well as a "tourist novelty".

The company plans to open up to 370 new restaurants globally this year, including new outlets in Singapore and South Korea.

Many commenters drew comparisons with other US chains like Taco Bell that have tried to break into countries that their menus took inspiration from.

Taco Bell has tried and failed to establish itself in Mexico twice, despite being one of the world's biggest fast food franchises.

The chain moved out of the country in 2010 after failing to attract Mexican diners.

Domino's Pizza closed its last outlets in Italy - the birthplace of pizza - in 2022 after facing stiff competition from local restaurants since it opened there seven years earlier.

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