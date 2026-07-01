Veteran Nollywood actor, Elegbeje Ado dies at 66

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Veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Adeshina, professionally known as Elegbeje Ado, is dead.
Elegbeje Ado, who is also a pastor, died on Monday, June 29, 2026, after a brief illness.
He was 66.
The founder of Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, confirmed his passing in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Oloketuyi wrote, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Pastor Taiwo Adeshina, a beloved Nollywood legend.
“Your remarkable contributions to the Yoruba movie industry and the lives you touched will never be forgotten. May God grant you eternal rest and comfort your family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, legend.”
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