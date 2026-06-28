Vice President calls for stronger protection of informal workers 

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang the Vice President, has called for greater attention and protection for workers in the informal sector, noting that they make up about 78 per cent of Ghana’s workforce but remain largely outside formal labour protections.

She said many informal sector workers, particularly women and the urban poor, were not adequately covered by existing labour laws, and urged that their concerns be integrated into national labour policies, planning and social dialogue processes.

Opening the 2026 National Labour Conference in Ho on the theme “Strengthening Industrial Harmony as a Catalyst for Accelerated Economic Growth and National Development,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the conference offered an opportunity to build a new social contract to sustain Ghana’s economic recovery amid global economic challenges.

She said although recent policy measures had helped stabilise the economy, the gains must be sustained through prudent fiscal management, fair compensation systems and stronger labour institutions, adding that proposed reforms such as the Independent Emoluments Commission and the Labour Bill, 2026, would modernise labour administration and strengthen industrial relations.

The Vice President stressed that industrial harmony was rooted in effective dispute resolution mechanisms, not the absence of disagreements, and urged organised labour to promote productivity, innovation and ethical workplace practices while addressing inefficiency and corruption.

She further called for transparency, discipline and cooperation among social partners, saying Ghana’s long-term development depended on trust, collaboration and shared responsibility between government, employers and workers.

Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, said the conference was designed to deepen social dialogue, promote industrial peace and build consensus on key labour and economic issues in the world of work.

He said Ghana’s economic transformation required strong collaboration among government, employers and organised labour, anchored on mutual respect and shared national purpose, adding that government remained committed to fair dispute resolution and inclusive labour governance.

Dr Pelpuo noted that the labour environment had remained relatively stable over the past one and a half years due to constructive engagement among social partners, and commended stakeholders for placing national interest above sectional concerns.

He said government remained committed to decent work, productive employment and social justice, citing the Ghana Decent Work Country Programme (2026–2030), developed with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), as a framework for expanding employment and strengthening social protection, particularly in the informal sector.

He added that stakeholders would soon consider the Labour Bill, 2026, aimed at modernising labour administration and addressing emerging workplace challenges, including artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Dr Pelpuo urged participants to contribute actively to the conference, stressing that national development depended on unity, dialogue, and shared responsibility.

Nana Dr Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodee Afriyie, the President of the Ghana Employers’ Association (GEA), said the conference remained an important platform for dialogue between business and policymakers and for building consensus on labour and economic reforms.

He urged that the Ho Declaration 2026 and its implementation roadmap be accorded high national priority, commending government’s commitment to social dialogue.

He said strong industrial relations systems were critical for investment, productivity and inclusive growth, describing industrial peace as a key pillar of national development.

Dr Afriyie proposed a National Homeownership Programme under the 24-hour economy initiative to address Ghana’s estimated 1.8 million housing deficits, arguing that affordable housing would improve worker welfare and productivity.

He said the Association had proposed the construction of standardised two-bedroom houses at about GHS250,000 each, financed through 25-year mortgages at about eight per cent interest, which could reduce monthly repayments to about GHS1,900.

He estimated that the programme could generate about GHS450 billion in investment, stimulate over GHS900 billion in economic activity and create between 650,000 and 800,000 jobs annually, while calling for land reforms and long-term housing finance systems to support implementation.

Dr Vanessa Lerato Phala, the Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Office for Anglophone West Africa and ECOWAS Liaison Office, said the theme of the conference was timely and aligned with efforts to address Ghana’s evolving labour market challenges.

She said industrial peace enabled stakeholders to jointly address issues such as job creation, fair wages, social protection, digital transformation and demographic change, shaping the future of work.

Dr Phala noted that about 78 per cent of Ghana’s workforce was in the informal sector, where decent work deficits and weak social protection remained prevalent, and urged inclusion of informal workers, women and young people in policy discussions.

She raised concern over youth unemployment, noting that nearly one in four young people were not in employment, education or training, and stressed that job creation initiatives must focus on quality and sustainability.

She called for evidence-based wage systems, stronger gender equality measures and expanded social protection coverage, noting that only about a quarter of Ghanaians currently have access to at least one form of social protection.

Dr Phala urged modernisation of labour institutions to address emerging issues such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation and climate change, while reaffirming the ILO’s support for Ghana’s decent work agenda.

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, said the Region was honoured to host the conference, describing the theme as timely and stressing that national development required partnership, dialogue and shared responsibility.

He said Ghana’s tripartite system remained central to economic growth, with government, employers and labour playing complementary roles in job creation, productivity and worker welfare.

He noted that effective collaboration enhanced industrial stability, investor confidence, and sustainable growth, adding that the conference provided a key platform for strengthening social dialogue.

He said Ghana was navigating rapid technological, demographic and global economic changes that required collective and forward-looking solutions to promote decent work and inclusive growth.

He commended the National Tripartite Committee and social partners for convening the conference, saying its success would be measured by strengthened trust, deeper partnerships and sustained dialogue in labour relations.

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