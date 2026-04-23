Victor Yaw Asante takes up international banking role

Victor Yaw Asante, FirstBank Ghana’s Managing Director

…following successful tenure as MD/CEO of First Bank (GH)

Following the completion of his two-term tenure as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Ghana, and in line with the FirstBank Group’s corporate governance framework, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante has been appointed to Head the International Banking at the FirstBank Group.

This new position reflects both his leadership and the Group’s confidence in his ability to drive growth, innovation, and collaboration across the wider FirstBank network.

Since his appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Ghana in May 2019, Mr. Asante has been at the forefront of transformative progress. Under his stewardship, the Bank has strengthened its brand reputation, enhanced its products and services offering, and deepened its engagement with external stakeholders in the country.

His leadership style, which blends strategic vision with a people-first approach, has left an enduring mark on the Bank’s culture, operations, and performance.

During his tenure, FirstBank Ghana grew its branch presence from 20 to 33 locations around the country including the complete rebuilding of five branches and refurbished some branches improving customer experience.

The Bank also introduced product and service offerings such as mobile banking platforms, account opening platform, and remittance services, including Premium Banking service tailored for high-net-worth clients as well as Private Banking & Wealth Management for ultra-high networth individuals and FirstMonie, a financial inclusion platform that brings banking services to underserved communities. These initiatives have reinforced the Bank’s commitment to driving inclusive growth while striving to maintain excellence in service delivery.

Mr. Asante also prioritized talent development, ensuring that FirstBank Ghana has a motivated, skilled, and innovative workforce capable of delivering on the Bank’s strategic objectives. Programs aimed at employee growth, leadership development, and skills enhancement have strengthened the Bank’s internal capacity and prepared its teams to meet the evolving demands of the financial sector.

Corporate social responsibility and community engagement have been hallmarks of his tenure. Under Mr. Asante’s guidance, FirstBank Ghana implemented initiatives with meaningful societal impact. These included the establishment of the Comfort Zone at the University of Ghana to support student welfare, supporting Rotary International in its polio eradication programs, numerous education related initiatives and provision of support for the health sector like funding the treatment of children with cancer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, renovation of health infrastructure, the establishment of innovation hubs.

The Bank’s consistent involvement in youth empowerment, education, and community development has helped cement its reputation as a responsible corporate citizen.

Reflecting on his elevation to the International Banking Group role, Mr. Asante said, “it has been an honor to lead FirstBank Ghana over the past years. Together, we achieved remarkable milestones in growth, innovation, and social impact. I am excited to take on this new role within the FirstBank Group, where I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive value and collaboration across our international operations. I remain deeply committed to the Bank’s mission of delivering exceptional service while positively impacting communities wherever we operate.”

Mr. Ini Ebong, Group DMD of FirstBank and Executive in charge of Treasury and Subsidiaries, expressed his appreciation for Mr. Asante’s contributions, saying, “Victor Yaw Asante has exemplified strong leadership during his tenure in Ghana. His commitment to growth, innovation, and community engagement has strengthened FirstBank’s position as a leading financial institution. We are confident that his expertise will now bring significant value to our international operations, and we look forward to the continued impact of his leadership across the Group.”

As Mr. Asante transitions into his new role, the legacy of his tenure at FirstBank Ghana marked by strategic growth, innovative product offerings, community impact, and talent development continues to inspire the Bank’s journey forward. His elevation signals not only recognition of his achievements but also the Group’s commitment to harnessing leadership talent to drive sustainable growth across its international footprint.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.