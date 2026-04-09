Video: Awoshie-Anyaa Highway: Years of fatal crashes caused by faulty traffic lights

For years, the traffic lights on one of Accra’s busiest routes, the Awoshie–Anyaa highway, remained out of service. The situation has since made crossing the stretch a dangerous undertaking.

According to residents, repeated calls on the authorities to fix the lights have gone unanswered, while families continue to mourn loved ones lost in crashes along the road.

In this feature, JoyNews’ Adobea Asare delves into the situation, as residents appeal to the authorities to fix the lights and save lives.

Watch the full film below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.