Police hunt mobile money robbers in Agona Swedru  

Audio By Carbonatix
The Police in Agona Swedru in the Central Region are on a manhunt for armed robbers who robbed and shot a mobile money vendor at Militia Junction near Agona Swedru on Sunday evening.
The robbers shot the victim, 32-year-old Mr Eric Barnes, in the upper left part of his stomach before making away with an undisclosed amount of money into a nearby bush.
The police, with the assistance of community members, combed the bush on arrival but could not find the robbers, Chief Inspector Isaac Evans Ettie, PRO of the Central Regional Police Command, reported in a statement.
The victim was rushed to the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital for treatment, and doctors found bullets lodged in his abdominal cavity after conducting an X-ray examination.
He was therefore referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further treatment.
Chief Inspector Ettie assured the public that the police would do everything within their powers to arrest the suspects and put them before the law.
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