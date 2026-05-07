Six arrested for impersonating security personnel in Agona Swedru

Six men have been arrested by the Agona Swedru District Police Command for allegedly impersonating security operatives and assaulting foreign nationals at a manufacturing company in the Central Region.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, May 7, the incident occurred on May 6, 2026 at approximately 12:00 pm, when police received a distress call reporting that six men travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GW 8887 – V, dressed in military and immigration uniforms, had invaded the premises of S. I Jun Manufacturing Company Limited, located at Agona Akwakwa near Mankrong Nkwanta.

According to the police report, three of the suspects were clad in Ghana Immigration Service camouflage uniforms, one in military attire, while the remaining two were in plain clothes.

The men allegedly claimed to be National Security Operatives and were reported to have assaulted and harassed several Chinese nationals working at the company.

Upon receiving the information, a team of officers was dispatched to the scene. They discovered the vehicle parked on-site and found the Chinese nationals, identified as Man Guan, Chin Min, and Ma Kaixiang, handcuffed.

The suspects, identified as Agyemang Benjamin, 32; Mahama Iddrisu Dawuda Seidu, 48; Ofori Isaac, 35; Adom Bills, 32; Hayford Boafo, 47; and Ato Mchenry, 48, were immediately taken into custody.

All individuals remain under police detention at the Agona Swedru District Police Headquarters, where investigations are ongoing.

The Military Police and the Immigration Command have been notified, and National Security officials are involved in verifying the identities of the suspects.

The case is currently under investigation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.