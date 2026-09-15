Video: The inside story of how Ghana’s COVID expenditure was grossly understated

After years of investigation, journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has uncovered an unprecedented cover-up at the centre of PM Express on Tuesday, Sept 15.

The Auditor-General, whose office is mandated to scrutinise the use of public funds, is now at the centre of questions over Ghana’s COVID-19 expenditure.

Investigations have uncovered what appears to be massive underreporting of how taxpayers’ money was spent during the pandemic under the previous government.

But that is not all.

The investigation also raises fresh questions about the nearly GH¢1 billion reportedly spent on fumigation as part of Ghana’s COVID-19 response, despite concerns from the World Health Organisation and experts that much of the exercise was unnecessary.

After years of investigation, journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has brought the issue into sharp focus, lifting the lid on what he says was a gross underreporting of Ghana’s COVID-19 expenditure by the Auditor-General.

Tonight on PM Express, we take a closer look at the figures, the spending and the questions surrounding Ghana’s management of COVID-19 funds.

Watch the details;

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.