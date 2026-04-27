Wa East among first 50 districts for Farmer Service Centres

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced that the Wa East District is among the first 50 districts selected to benefit from the government’s Farmer Service Centre Policy.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Chaggu as part of his thank-you tour of the region, Mr Nketiah indicated that the initiative was part of the government's efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and improve livelihoods.

“We agree that one of the food baskets of the country is this zone… so the NDC government intends to open this place up so that we can make agriculture more profitable,” he explained.

Mr Nketiah further disclosed that the district capital, Funsi, would benefit from the government’s 24-hour economy market policy aimed at improving the marketing of farm produce.

On infrastructure, he said major road projects, including the Bulenga–Yagaba–Kubori road, had been captured under the government’s “Big Push” agenda to improve transportation, especially for agricultural produce within the area.

He also assured residents that challenges related to telecommunications connectivity in the district were being addressed, with efforts underway to expand rural telephony services.

Touching on healthcare, Mr Nketiah reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding access through the construction of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, as well as the implementation of a free primary healthcare policy.

He emphasised that the government would continue ongoing projects inherited from the previous administration, including the Agenda 111 Hospital in the district, to further enhance healthcare delivery.

The NDC Chairman used the occasion to call for unity among party members in the constituency, warning that internal divisions were detrimental to electoral victory.

“Anytime we lose this constituency, we do so because of our own problem… When you were united, you saw how easy it was for us to recapture the seat,” Mr Nketiah said.

He urged party supporters to maintain unity before, during, and after the upcoming internal elections to help ensure the NDC's success in the 2028 general election and beyond.

Naa Osumanu Yahaya, Chief of Chaggu, commended the government for its efforts to stabilise the economy and expressed the support of the people for the 24-hour economy policy, citing its potential to create jobs and improve livelihoods.

He, however, highlighted pressing development challenges in the constituency, including poor road networks, limited access to electricity, and delays in completing critical health infrastructure such as the Agenda 111 Hospital at Funsi.

Naa Yahaya renewed appeals to the government to facilitate the upgrading of some health facilities in the constituency, including the Chaggu and Menwe CHPS compounds to health centres, and the Bulenga Health Centre into a polyclinic.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.