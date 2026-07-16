Weija Children’s Hospital to open as EOCO brokers handover agreement

The Weija Children’s Hospital will soon be opened to the public after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) successfully facilitated an agreement between the Ministry of Health and Awerco Construction Limited for the immediate handover of the completed facility.

EOCO said the agreement will allow the hospital to begin providing specialised healthcare services to children and families without further delay.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, July 16, EOCO said the parties agreed to hand over the hospital despite unresolved issues surrounding the project, including the contractor’s claims of unpaid sums and concerns raised by the project’s financier over procurement processes.

EOCO said the decision was taken in the national interest to ensure the completed facility serves its intended purpose.

“In the interest of the public and to ensure that the completed facility begins serving its intended purpose, the parties have agreed that the hospital be handed over and operationalised without further delay,” EOCO stated.

It added that the agreement “will pave the way for the commissioning and opening of the hospital, allowing children and families to access much-needed specialised healthcare services".

EOCO, however, stressed that investigations into allegations of procurement breaches, financial impropriety and other related matters linked to the project are still ongoing.

It emphasised that the handover agreement does not affect or prejudice the investigations currently being conducted into the project.

The Office commended the Ministry of Health and Awerco Construction Limited for prioritising the national interest in reaching the agreement.

EOCO also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public resources, promoting accountability and ensuring that public infrastructure projects deliver their intended benefits to the people of Ghana.

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