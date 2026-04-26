‘We’re not afraid of anybody’- Rev. Prof Mante fumes over ‘attack on clergyman for galamsey comment

A former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Prof Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, has delivered a forceful condemnation of illegal mining, warning that political loyalties must never override the moral duty to protect Ghana’s environment.

Speaking during a sermon on Sunday, April 26, at the Victory Congregation of the Presbyterian Church in Adenta Frafraha, Accra, the respected cleric insisted that religious leaders would continue to speak out against galamsey regardless of intimidation or partisan pressure.

His remarks come against the backdrop of a recent controversy in which the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, publicly criticised the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost over comments condemning illegal mining. The backlash that followed eventually led the CEO to issue an apology.

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In his sermon, Rev. Prof Mante made clear that opposition to illegal mining is a moral and national obligation, not a political one.

“Tell that woman we’re not afraid of her. It’s not about the party. We’re not afraid of anybody… If something is a sin, it is a sin, whether it is under Akufo-Addo or under Mahama or whoever. If it is evil, it is evil,” he declared.

He warned that the continued destruction of water bodies and farmlands through galamsey poses an existential threat to future generations.

“You Ghanaians, you sit there and let the galamsey go on, all your children and grandchildren will die early. The thing is so evil. I don’t understand why.”

The former Moderator emphasised that clergy who speak out against environmental destruction do so out of a duty to God and the nation, not out of loyalty to any political party.

Historical role of church leadership

Rev. Prof Mante also reflected on earlier engagements between Christian leaders and government authorities on the issue of illegal mining.

He recalled that during his tenure as Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, he led a delegation, together with the head of the Church of Pentecost, to meet the former President to demand urgent action against galamsey.

“I was the one who led the delegation. We talked and talked about it. It’s not just during this administration. It’s not about party issues at all,” he said.

According to him, the fight against illegal mining predates current political administrations and must be viewed strictly as a national survival issue.

‘Think beyond party lines’

Rev. Prof. Mante used the opportunity to caution Ghanaians against reducing national crises to partisan arguments.

“If people cannot think beyond party, they should stop opening their mouths… We’re not afraid of anybody, no party. We were there before there was a party,” he stressed.

His comments underscored a growing sentiment among religious leaders that the galamsey menace requires unified national resolve, rather than political point-scoring.

Renewed calls for decisive action

The strong remarks from the former Presbyterian Moderator add to increasing pressure on authorities to intensify enforcement against illegal mining and strengthen environmental protection.

Religious bodies across Ghana have repeatedly warned that failure to address galamsey decisively could lead to severe long-term consequences, including water insecurity, loss of agricultural productivity, and public health crises.

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