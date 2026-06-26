World Cup: Co-hosts USA lose to last kick of game against Turkey

Kaan Ayhan scored the second-latest winning goal in a World Cup match since 1966

Eliminated Turkey ended the United States' unbeaten start with a stoppage-time winner in Los Angeles as they recorded their first World Cup victory since 2002.

Kaan Ayhan's prodded finish with the last kick of an entertaining contest won the match for Turkey, who had fallen behind inside three minutes.

With Hollywood stars including Brad Pitt, Ed Norton and Owen Wilson enjoying a party atmosphere in the stands, the co-hosts had made the perfect start despite making nine changes to their line-up, with Celtic defender Auston Trusty driving a low shot past Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir after being left completely unmarked at a corner.

His strike, which arrived just two minutes and 13 seconds into proceedings, is the second-quickest goal ever scored by the US at a World Cup, after Clint Dempsey's effort after 30 seconds against Ghana in 2014.

However, Vincenzo Montella's side, who had lost their two opening games, soon settled.

Arda Guler equalised with Turkey's first goal at this year's finals with a close-range finish from Baris Alper Yilmaz's reverse pass.

And Orkun Kokcu's shot then appeared to flick off Yilmaz's thigh at the end of a sweeping move down the left, which again involved the impressive Real Madrid midfielder Guler, as Turkey turned the match around.

Mauricio Pochettino's side returned from the half-time break with more intensity and levelled courtesy of Sebastian Berhalter's 20-yard effort into the bottom left corner.

Substitute Christian Pulisic went close on three occasions as the US searched for a winner, with Cakir reacting brilliantly to tip one of those efforts against the post.

At the other end of the pitch, Kenan Yildiz curled wide, and Yilmaz lost his footing when he seemed well positioned to score, before Ayhan turned home Can Uzun's touch towards goal at the death.

While they will now go home after ending up at the bottom of the group, the United States, who secured top spot with their win over Australia, are scheduled to face Bosnia-Herzegovina in the last 32 of the competition on 2 July at 01:00 BST in Santa Clara.

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