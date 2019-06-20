Nigeria condemns attack on its embassy in London

Share

Nigeria has condemned attack on its London Embassy.

In a reaction to an attack, which led to vandalisation of some Mission vehicles, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman/CEO, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), described the attitude of a 32-year old Nigerian, Jeffrey

Apkovweta Ewohime, who destroyed several properties of the Nigerian embassy in London, as despicable and condemnable.

The statement said such an attitude was unpatriotic and an unconscionable act of indiscipline.

Dabiri-Erewa said she received a report that Emohime went to the Nigeria Embassy in London yesterday.

"He had approached the Embassy to collect his passport which expired since November 2017 at about 2 pm and was told collection of passports closed at 1 pm.

"He then insisted on collecting his passport and was told to bring his collection slip, which he could not produce.

"He thereafter left agitated and returned from a nearby hotel to destroy about seven cars, five belonging to the mission, and five to visitors who parked nearby.

His attempt to destroy the High Commissioner's car failed as it is bulletproof. I am told that he has been arrested by the police," she said.

Dabiri-Erewa implored Nigerians abroad to exercise restraint and be good ambassadors of Nigeria at all times in all circumstances.

At the time of filing this report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is the supervising ministry of all Nigerian Foreign Missions, was yet to respond to inquiries from journalists.