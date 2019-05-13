Sudan charged ousted president Omar al-Bashir and others with incitement and involvement in the killing of protesters, the public prosecutor said in a statement on Monday (May 13).
Earlier this month, the public prosecutor ordered Bashir to be interrogated on charges of money laundering and financing terrorism.
There has been no comment from Bashir since his ousting and arrest on April 11
Bashir, who faces an ICC arrest warrant from March 2009 for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has dismissed the court’s claims that he is responsible for crimes in the Darfur region leading to the death of as many as 300,000 people and a campaign of “rape, hunger and fear” against a further 2.5 million in refugee camps.
Have your say
More World Headlines
- S. Korean hostage in Burkina Faso was 'regular tourist': official
- Sudan charges Bashir in protesters killings
- Outcry over killing of Afghan TV presenter
- Burkina Faso church attack: Priest among six killed
- French special forces free four hostages in Burkina Faso
- Iran facing 'unprecedented' pressure from international sanctions, Rouhani says
- Ghana's 100-year-old imam who went to church
- US sends Patriot missile system to Middle East amid Iran tensions
- South Africa election: ANC set for reduced majority
- Pope introduces new sex abuse reporting rules
- US seizes North Korea coal ship
- Togo caps presidential terms
- BBC radio presenter fired for comparing royal baby to a chimpanzee
- Polls: Support Malema - Ghana's EFL backs SA's EFF
- Man died after falling out of Uber in Sydney