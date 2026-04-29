Young creatives get opportunity as D.A. Twum Jnr Fellowship launches 2026 applications

Audio By Carbonatix
The D.A. Twum Jnr Fellowship has officially opened applications for its maiden creative mentorship and training programme.
The Fellowship is a three-month immersive programme designed to support aspiring talents, including students, recent graduates, and self-taught creatives, who are looking to build careers in marketing communications, advertising, branding, media, and the broader creative industry.
The Chairman of the Fellowship, Joel Nettey, noted that the programme was established to create a meaningful pathway for young people seeking entry into the communication and marketing industry.
He explained that the D.A. Twum Jnr Fellowship is focused on bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, while nurturing future creative leaders through learning, collaboration, and real-world industry engagement.
The D.A Twum Fellowship offers a structured learning experience that combines practical industry exposure with mentorship, masterclasses, and hands-on projects.
Participants will have the opportunity to engage with experienced professionals across the marketing communications ecosystem while developing critical creative, strategic, and professional skills required in today’s evolving industry.
Interested individuals can apply for the fellowship from April 27, 2026, to May 22, 2026, via the official fellowship website: www.datwumjnrfellowship.org.
The D.A. Twum Jnr Fellowship is a transformative platform for young creatives and aspiring marketing communications professionals ready to take their first step into the industry.
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