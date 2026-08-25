Young people are leaders of today – AYEGAD Foundation urges youth to take charge

Executive Director of the AYEGAD Foundation, Francis Gadri, has called on young people to recognise their capacity to lead and contribute to national development today, rather than viewing leadership as a responsibility reserved for the future.

Speaking at the “Tell Your Story” Leadership Conference, organised by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) in collaboration with the AYEGAD Foundation, Mr Gadri emphasised the important role young people must play in shaping the development trajectory of their communities and the country.

He challenged the widely held assertion that young people are merely “leaders of tomorrow”, arguing instead that they already occupy a critical position in contemporary leadership and must be empowered to take responsibility for the present.

“Young people are not the leaders of tomorrow; they are the leaders of today,” he emphasised, urging them to recognise their agency and become active participants in addressing the challenges confronting their communities.

Mr Gadri further highlighted the role of the AYEGAD Foundation in promoting community development and contributing to national prosperity. He explained that the Foundation remains committed to initiatives that empower individuals and communities while creating opportunities for sustainable development.

According to him, meaningful national development requires deliberate investment in people, particularly young people, who constitute a significant force for innovation, transformation and social progress.

He noted that the Foundation’s work is anchored in the belief that sustainable development cannot be achieved without empowering communities to identify their challenges, develop solutions and actively participate in the development process.

Mr Gadri’s remarks formed part of a broader conversation at the “Tell Your Story” Leadership Conference, which brought together political leaders, industry players, professionals, entrepreneurs and young people to share experiences on leadership, service, resilience and success.

The conference provided a platform for young participants to learn from the personal journeys of accomplished personalities while reflecting on their own potential to create meaningful impact.

Mr Gadri’s call for young people to lead in the present also reinforced the central message of the conference: that leadership is not determined by age or position, but by the willingness to take responsibility, serve others and create positive change.

He encouraged young people to move beyond waiting for opportunities and instead develop the courage, competence and commitment required to create solutions to challenges within their communities.

The Executive Director’s contribution further underscored the partnership between NUGS and the AYEGAD Foundation in promoting youth leadership, community development and national transformation.

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