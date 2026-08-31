Yusif Sulemana celebrates Gonja unity at Damba festival

Audio By Carbonatix
Bole-Bamboi MP and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana, has celebrated the unity and rich cultural heritage of the Gonja people as sons and daughters of the kingdom gathered for this year’s Damba festival.
The festival, held on Sunday, August 30, 2026, was attended by a large gathering of traditional leaders, politicians, business leaders and members of the public who travelled from different parts of the country to celebrate with Yagbonwura Bii Kunuto Jewu Soale I, King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom.
Mr Sulemana described the occasion as a significant moment in the history of Gonja, saying it brought together people from “far and near” to celebrate the kingdom and its traditions.
The Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, and the President’s Legal Adviser, Madam Marietta Brew-Oppong, represented President John Dramani Mahama, while Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama was the Guest of Honour.
Mr Sulemana concluded his message with a call for the continued prosperity of Ghana and Gonjaland, saying: “Long live our country Ghana, long live Gonjaland.”
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