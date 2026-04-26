14 honoured for excellence in weather and climate leadership Across Africa

Fourteen (14) distinguished leaders, scientists, educators, communicators, and institutions have been honoured by the African Meteorological Society for their outstanding contributions to meteorology, climate science, and resilience building across the continent.

The awards, presented across five key categories, recognise individuals and organisations whose work is shaping Africa’s response to climate change, strengthening scientific collaboration, and improving public understanding of weather and climate risks.

The ceremony brought together top figures in meteorology and climate science, reflecting a growing continental effort to build stronger and more coordinated systems in the face of increasing climate challenges.

In the Management and Leadership Award category, several high-profile figures were recognised for their strategic roles in building and strengthening the African Meteorological Society.

President of Africa with the World Meteorological Organisation and Director General of the Ethiopian Meteorological Institute, Mr Fetene Teshome, was honoured for his critical support during the Society’s first conference. His contributions, including providing office space for the Society, have helped lay a strong institutional foundation.

Board Chair of the Society, DDr Buruhani Nyenzi, was also recognised for his vision and leadership in establishing the organisation and guiding its growth with purpose and integrity.

Another key honouree, President of the International Forum of Meteorological Societies, Dr Drarinder Ahluwalia, was celebrated for his transformative idea of a Global Weather Enterprise aimed at creating a “Weather Ready Globe.” His efforts helped bridge global frameworks with Africa’s specific climate needs.

Vice Chair of the Society, Mr Workneh Degefu, received recognition for his role in the Society’s formation and his leadership in organising its landmark conference.

Also honoured were Prof. Charles Ichoku, for strengthening diaspora engagement and scientific collaboration, Prof. Bernard Tarza Tyubee, for leading the first scientific conference programme and Mr Freedom Mukanga, for his outstanding work in communications, digital platforms, and public engagement.

In the Science and Technology Award category, Prof. Ahmed Adedoyin Balogun of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, was recognised for his contributions to understanding and predicting African weather systems, work that directly supports communities and policymakers.

Three educators were honoured under the Teaching, Advising and Mentorship Award for their long-standing impact on students and professionals in meteorology and related sciences.

They include Senior Advisor to the Vice Provost for Academic Affairs, UMBC, USA, Dr Kandis Y. Boyd, Prof. Vincent Ezikornwor Weli (FNIIA), and Prof. J. N. Bello of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Their dedication to teaching, research, and mentorship continues to shape the next generation of climate scientists.

In the Communication Award category, a journalist was celebrated for his role in informing the public and driving awareness.

Science and Climate Journalist with JoyNews in Ghana, Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen, was honoured for his impactful reporting across broadcast, digital, and electronic platforms.

Also recognised was Mr Siameh Muller Tsatsu from Ghana for his work in print and electronic media.

In the Corporate Award category, Biospheric Scientific (NIGLimited wasas recognisfororr its contributions to advancing meteorological science and its applications across Africa.

The awards highlight the growing importance of collaboration in addressing climate risks across Africa. From leadership and science to education and communication, the honourees represent a united effort to strengthen resilience and ensure that weather and climate information serves society.

As Africa faces increasing climate pressures from extreme weather to shifting rainfall patterns, the work of these individuals and organisations is becoming more critical than ever.

The African Meteorological Society says the recognition is not only a celebration of excellence but also a call to deepen partnerships and accelerate progress toward a more climate-resilient continent.

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