1xBet wraps up Game On Promo in Ghana, winners received iPhone 16 and cash prizes

Audio By Carbonatix
The reliable brand once again pleased Ghanaian players with valuable bonuses and rewards. The participants received weekly cashback, earned promo tickets for placing bets, and competed for the main prize, an iPhone 16 smartphone, as well as cash and bonus points.
The promo ran from April 1 to May 31. To join, it was enough to complete a few simple steps:
- Register/log in to the 1xBet Ghana platform.
- Click the “Take Part” button on the promo page.
- Place a bet of at least 11 GHS on any sporting event.
From that moment, prediction fans entered a big game and started receiving guaranteed weekly cashback of up to 20%. In addition, for each bet, participants received promo tickets, which opened the way to a major draw for super prizes.
The award ceremony for the promo was held on June 6 in Accra at Mallam Junction GS-0330-4102. Here is what the main lucky winners received:
- Rahman Habibur became the owner of a premium iPhone 16 smartphone.
- Boamah-Kumi Ernest, Donkor Senanu, and Fuseini Mubarak Proud each won 5,500 GHS.
- 14 participants received cash prizes ranging from 1,100 GHS to 2,200 GHS.
- 15 players were awarded 100 bonus points each.
During the award ceremony, the winners openly shared their emotions and encouraged other players to enter 1xBet gh promos:
“I want to say to everyone: it’s never too late to join the game. You should definitely try yourself in 1xBet promos, and one day you will also win a prize,” said Rahman Habibur while receiving his iPhone 16.
“Never give up and keep playing. Luck will surely smile on you,” said Boamah-Kumi Ernest, who won 5,500 GHS.
1xBet Ghana continues to run promos, giveaways, and offline events for local players. Follow the brand’s social media pages to stay updated on new campaigns, special offers, and important news.
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