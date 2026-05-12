2026 WASSCE begins on Wednesday, May 13, with oral English as 509,862 candidates register

Final-year senior high school (SHS) students across Ghana will tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13, join their counterparts in other West African countries to begin the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates (SC), starting with Oral English.

In all, 509,862 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s examination nationwide, according to statistics from the West African Examinations Council as reported by the Daily Graphic. The figure comprises 225,274 males and 284,588 females.

The 2026 examination cycle began earlier with practical sessions and project work in subjects such as Visual Arts and Home Economics.

Although Ghanaian candidates have in recent years taken Oral English as a standalone paper, this year’s exercise will be written simultaneously across all member countries of the West African Examinations Council.

The examination follows the return of all member states to the traditional May–June calendar after disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the examination was rescheduled to July–September, while in 2021 it was conducted from August to October.

After that period, member countries, including Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, worked to harmonise their academic calendars to restore the original timetable for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Regional breakdown

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, with 127,702 students made up of 57,885 males and 69,817 females.

The Eastern Region follows with 70,099 candidates (29,810 males and 40,289 females), while the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions collectively account for 67,739 candidates (29,658 males and 38,081 females).

The Central Region has 61,303 candidates, while the Greater Accra Region records 48,099 candidates, comprising 22,418 males and 25,681 females.

In the Volta Region, 41,622 candidates are expected to write the examination, made up of 19,261 males and 22,361 females.

The Oti Region and Western North together account for 35,620 candidates, with 14,480 males and 21,140 females.

The Northern ecological zone—covering the Northern, North East, and Savannah regions—has 33,155 candidates.

The Upper East Region has 15,192 candidates (6,093 males and 9,099 females), while the Upper West Region records 9,249 candidates, comprising 3,985 males and 5,264 females.

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