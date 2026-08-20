Football

2027 Women’s World Cup playoffs: Black Queens to face Ecuador, Uzbekistan and Papua New Guinea

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  20 August 2026 1:56pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana’s Black Queens have been handed a tricky draw in the first phase of the intercontinental playoffs for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Ghana will face Ecuador, Uzbekistan and Papua New Guinea in the mini-tournament scheduled for November 24 to December 5, 2026.

The Black Queens missed out on automatic qualification after losing 2-1 to eventual finalists Malawi in the WAFCON quarter-finals. Ghana subsequently beat Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 in the play-in match to secure a place in the intercontinental playoffs.

Ghana will open their campaign against Ecuador before facing Uzbekistan and then Papua New Guinea. The top two teams from the six-team preliminary phase will advance to the final phase of the playoffs.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group