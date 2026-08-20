2027 Women’s World Cup playoffs: Black Queens to face Ecuador, Uzbekistan and Papua New Guinea

Ghana’s Black Queens have been handed a tricky draw in the first phase of the intercontinental playoffs for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Ghana will face Ecuador, Uzbekistan and Papua New Guinea in the mini-tournament scheduled for November 24 to December 5, 2026.

The Black Queens missed out on automatic qualification after losing 2-1 to eventual finalists Malawi in the WAFCON quarter-finals. Ghana subsequently beat Côte d’Ivoire 2-1 in the play-in match to secure a place in the intercontinental playoffs.

Ghana will open their campaign against Ecuador before facing Uzbekistan and then Papua New Guinea. The top two teams from the six-team preliminary phase will advance to the final phase of the playoffs.

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