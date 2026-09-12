Ghana’s Ambassador to Serbia hosts African ambassadors’ September meeting in Belgrade

Ghana’s Ambassador to Serbia, Kwesi Ahwoi, has hosted the September 2026 meeting of the Group of African Ambassadors resident in Serbia.

The meeting, held at the Ghana Mission’s Residence in Belgrade, brought together African ambassadors and other diplomatic representatives stationed in Serbia to discuss issues of common interest to the African diplomatic community.

The regular gathering provides a platform for African diplomatic missions in Serbia to exchange views on developments affecting the continent and explore opportunities for closer cooperation.

It also allows the ambassadors to coordinate their engagements and strengthen diplomatic and professional ties among African countries represented in Serbia.

Ambassador Ahwoi’s hosting of the September meeting highlights Ghana’s active participation in the African diplomatic community in Belgrade and its efforts to promote closer relations among African missions.

Beyond the formal discussions, the gathering also provided an opportunity for the diplomats to interact in a more informal setting, with Ghana showcasing aspects of its culture and hospitality.

Ghanaian hospitality

Following the meeting, Ambassador Ahwoi hosted his colleagues to a selection of Ghanaian delicacies.

The meal offered the visiting ambassadors an opportunity to sample traditional Ghanaian cuisine while engaging in informal conversations after the official proceedings.

The presentation of Ghanaian food also served as an avenue for cultural diplomacy, allowing Ghana to showcase part of its culinary heritage to representatives of other African countries.

Such informal engagements can complement formal diplomatic discussions by helping to build stronger personal relationships and foster greater cooperation among diplomats.

The September meeting forms part of the regular engagements of African ambassadors resident in Serbia, providing an avenue for consultation and coordination on issues of shared interest.

Ghana’s participation in the group also forms part of its broader diplomatic engagement with Serbia and other countries in the European region.

The hosting of the meeting by Ambassador Ahwoi, coupled with the display of Ghanaian hospitality, therefore brought together diplomatic consultation and cultural exchange, reinforcing the spirit of cooperation among African missions in Belgrade.

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