Mahama heads to Serbia for 65th anniversary of Non-Aligned Movement

President John Dramani Mahama is expected in Belgrade, Serbia, to participate in a high-level meeting marking the 65th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

The President has been invited by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to attend the two-day commemoration, scheduled for August 31 and September 1, 2026, as a Special Guest of Honour.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is leading the Ghanaian delegation to the meeting, which is being held in Belgrade, the city where the Non-Aligned Movement was formally launched in 1961.

The anniversary is expected to bring together leaders and senior government officials from several countries to reflect on the movement's history and discuss its relevance in addressing contemporary global challenges.

Ghana has a significant place in the history of the Non-Aligned Movement, with its first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, among the prominent leaders who championed the principles of non-alignment during the Cold War.

The movement was formally established in Belgrade in 1961, with Dr Nkrumah and former Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito among the leaders who played key roles in its formation.

The movement emerged at a time when countries were seeking to maintain an independent foreign policy amid rivalry between the Western and Eastern blocs.

The 65th anniversary meeting is expected to revisit those founding principles, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful coexistence, multilateralism and cooperation among developing countries.

President Mahama's participation is therefore expected to offer Ghana an opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to those principles while contributing to discussions on the future direction of the movement.

The visit also comes against the backdrop of longstanding diplomatic relations between Ghana and Serbia, which date back to 1959.

The relationship has been shaped in part by the two countries' shared history within the Non-Aligned Movement and the historic friendship between Kwame Nkrumah and Josip Broz Tito.

In July 2026, Ghana and Serbia held their inaugural bilateral political consultations in Belgrade, with both sides expressing interest in strengthening political engagement and expanding economic cooperation.

The discussions covered areas including trade and investment, agriculture, education, tourism, information technology, and other emerging sectors.

Both countries are also exploring opportunities to translate their longstanding political relationship into stronger economic partnerships, particularly in technology, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, engineering and investment.

President Mahama's participation in the anniversary commemoration is consequently expected to provide an opportunity to build on Ghana's historic ties with Serbia while exploring new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

His presence in Belgrade also places Ghana's longstanding role in the Non-Aligned Movement back in focus, 65 years after the movement was formally launched in the Serbian capital.

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