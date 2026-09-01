Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has held a bilateral meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Đurić, on the sidelines of the 65th Anniversary Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Belgrade.
The meeting focused on opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation between Ghana and Serbia, particularly in agriculture and other areas of mutual interest.
The discussions form part of Ghana’s engagements at the conference as the two countries explore areas for stronger collaboration and partnerships.
The meeting also underscores efforts by both sides to strengthen relations and identify opportunities that could support development and economic cooperation.
Also, President John Dramani Mahama held a bilateral meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade, Serbia, on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement.
President Mahama called on members of the Non-Aligned Movement to move beyond declarations and translate their commitments into concrete action.
He urged member states to build on the movement's historical legacy, stressing that the strength of the movement should not be measured by the number of its members, but by the impact of their collective actions in addressing global challenges.
President Mahama stressed the continued relevance of the Non-Aligned Movement, particularly at a time of growing global tensions and uncertainty.
Ghana’s participation reaffirms its historic role as a founding member of NAM and its enduring commitment to sovereign equality, non-interference, peace, and stronger economic cooperation among developing nations.
Latest Stories
-
NSMQ 2026: Bright SHS makes history as first private school to reach semi-finals
7 minutes
-
Ghana, Serbia explore deeper cooperation in agriculture
10 minutes
-
Woman killed in Times Square stabbing, suspect shot dead by police
10 minutes
-
Hull City sign Ansah and close on Norton-Cuffy
15 minutes
-
Barcelona complete signing of Arsenal striker Jesus
20 minutes
-
Man City agree £125m fee for Chelsea’s Fernandez
22 minutes
-
Court remands two over alleged possession of narcotics
24 minutes
-
Young Positivist writes : Waste trafficking in Ghana
27 minutes
-
JoySports Invitational Tournament 2026: A look back at a day of fitness, fierce competition and fun
28 minutes
-
FoSCel urges Ghanaians to know their genotype
32 minutes
-
Mahama honours Nkrumah’s role in founding Non-Aligned Movement
44 minutes
-
Tanker drivers demand audit and elections, cite poor representation and toll increase
60 minutes
-
Bayport Ghana reports strong financial and ESG performance in 2025
1 hour
-
IGP deploys reinforcement team to contain violence in New Winneba shooting incident
1 hour
-
Two dead, 6 injured in Accra-Kumasi Highway crash
1 hour