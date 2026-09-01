Mahama holds bilateral talks with Serbian President Vučić in Belgrade

President John Dramani Mahama has held a bilateral meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade, Serbia, on the sidelines of the 65th Anniversary Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Speaking at the High-Level Commemorative Meeting marking the 65th anniversary of the First Conference of Heads of State or Government of Non-Aligned Countries in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday, September 1, President Mahama called on members of the Non-Aligned Movement to move beyond declarations and translate their commitments into concrete action.

He urged member states to build on the movement's historical legacy, stressing that the strength of the movement should not be measured by the number of its members, but by the impact of their collective actions in addressing global challenges.

President Mahama stressed the continued relevance of the Non-Aligned Movement, particularly at a time of growing global tensions and uncertainty.

Ghana’s participation reaffirms its historic role as a founding member of NAM and its enduring commitment to sovereign equality, non-interference, peace, and stronger economic cooperation among developing nations.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.