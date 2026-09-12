Ericsson celebrates 150 years of global innovation, 30 years of partnership and digital transformation in Ghana 

Audio By Carbonatix
Ericsson has commemorated its 150th global anniversary and 30 years of operations in Ghana, celebrating a long-standing partnership with the nation’s government, telecommunications industry, and society.
Over its 150-year history, Ericsson has evolved with the communications industry, from pioneering telecommunications technology to enabling the networks and digital infrastructure that connect people, businesses, and societies today.
The celebration reflects on a shared heritage while looking toward the future of digital innovation in Ghana.
Since beginning its operations in Ghana in 1996, Ericsson has been a foundational partner in the nation's telecommunications evolution. The company was instrumental in launching the first commercial GSM network, a pivotal moment that began the country's digitalisation journey.
Over the past 30 years major technological advancements have been delivered, including the introduction of 3G, 4G, rural coverage solutions, and the backbone for mobile financial services that have empowered communities and businesses across Ghana.
This local history is a chapter in Ericsson’s 150-year global story of making connectivity accessible and driving societal transformation.
Ericsson’s technology has provided the critical infrastructure that supports consumers, enterprises, and public sector institutions.
Today, the company is focused on enabling the next wave of digital transformation, highlighting future opportunities and reinforcing its commitment to collaboration in key areas, including 5G and Differentiated Connectivity, Cloudification and Automation, Enterprise and Mission-Critical Networks and Mobile Financial Services.
Majda Lahlou Kassi, Vice President and Head of Ericsson West and Southern Africa, says: “Our 30-year journey in Ghana is a testament to the shared belief in the potential of connectivity and the powerful partnerships we have forged over the years. From the first mobile call to the promise of 5G, we have been privileged to work alongside our partners to build a strong digital foundation for the country. This anniversary is not just about celebrating the past; it’s about renewing our commitment to Ghana’s future. We are excited to continue this journey, co-creating solutions that will accelerate digitalization, foster innovation, and unlock new opportunities for everyone.”
Rostand Njomgang, Head of Cluster Central Ericsson West and Southern Africa, says: “For 150 years, Ericsson has been driven by the idea that communication can change the world. In Ghana, we have seen this become a reality. Our technology has helped bridge distances, empower entrepreneurs, and connect communities. As we look ahead, we are dedicated to advancing skills development and investing in the ecosystem that will support Ghana’s ambition to become a digital leader. The next chapter of connectivity, defined by 5G, AI, and cloud innovation, holds immense promise, and we are proud to be a partner in making it happen.”
Ericsson’s celebration connects its global heritage with a deeply local story of progress.
The company continues its long-standing commitment to evolving Ghana’s telecommunications ecosystem to help shape the nation's digital future and make the unimaginable possible.
[MH2]Would you like to mention Ghana Vision 2057 somewhere? Just a thought
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