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Constitutional review: Govt must keep discussions open – Dr Tandoh

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  12 September 2026 8:00pm
Former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh
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Former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Policy Committee on Education, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, has urged the government to keep discussions open as Ghana begins its constitutional review process.

Dr Tandoh said the exercise would only secure broad public acceptance if citizens and stakeholders are given sufficient opportunity to contribute meaningfully and are made to feel that their views are being considered.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 12, he stressed the need for extensive consultations, particularly if the government wants the wider population to take ownership of the process.

“For me, I think the most important thing is that the government shouldn’t close the door on this matter, and that additional extensive conversations are needed,” he said.

Dr Tandoh described the constitutional review as an important national exercise that requires participation beyond political actors and government institutions.

He argued that citizens would be more inclined to engage with and support the process if they were convinced that their concerns were being heard.

“Most importantly, this is a very important exercise, and if you need the larger population to really join this exercise, you need to be able to let them feel that you listen to them,” he said.

He therefore urged the government to maintain an open approach to the review and avoid treating the process as a concluded matter.

“We have a serious responsibility to make sure that we do not close the door on such matters when it comes to the constitutional review,” Dr Tandoh added.

His comments come amid a broader debate over governance and political influence in Ghana’s public institutions. The government has rejected a reported 54 per cent figure on the politicisation of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns about political influence in the management of such entities.

Dr Tandoh maintained that keeping the consultation process open would allow stakeholders to scrutinise proposed constitutional changes, raise concerns and offer alternative ideas before any reforms are finalised.

He said ensuring that citizens feel heard would be critical to securing the broad public participation and legitimacy needed for what he described as a significant national exercise.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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