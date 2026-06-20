5th edition of Game 11 football festival scheduled for July 11

Organizers of the Game 11 Football Festival have confirmed Saturday, July 11, as the date for the 2026 edition of the festival, to be held at AIS Park in East Legon, Accra.

The Game 11 Football Festival is a dynamic entertainment and sports-based charity event dedicated to youth development and community engagement through sports.

Established and first held in 2017, the event has evolved into a national movement that nurtures young talent, builds character, creates an exciting entertaining environment, and connects communities through sport.

The 2026 edition, which will be the 5th installment of Game 11, will feature competitions in football for both men and women, a men's basketball tournament, and a car show with winners of the various competitions walking away with cash prizes.

A sum of GHS 18,000 will be awarded to the men's football winner, with the women's winner also bagging GHS 5,000. The winner of the basketball event also receives GHS 10,000.

The show is expected to feature several captivating and entertaining performances by top music artists, DJ’s, and MC’s. While rap talent 5 Rave headlines the host of performers on the day, other activities at the event will include a car and bike show to entertain fans.

Co-founders of Game 11, Felix Nana Sackey, Perez Cecil, and Nana Boansi Attafuah have expressed their wish to see the event further expand its reach across Ghana, deepening its impact through inclusive participation, professional scouting opportunities, and brand partnerships that create mutual value.

President of Game 11, Ivan Kwame Dzansi, while speaking about the upcoming event said, "Our mission is to reignite Ghana’s passion for football while creating sustainable pathways for young athletes to excel. Game 11 fosters inclusion, discipline, and opportunity, building on Ghana’s rich football heritage and shaping future leaders both on and off the pitch."

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