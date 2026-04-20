A win for the rule of law and a call to action for Ghana’s future

Ghana’s ambition to remain one of Africa’s most attractive destinations for foreign direct investment rests on more than market size or growth potential. It rests, fundamentally, on trust: trust in institutions, trust in contracts, and trust that disputes—when they arise—will be handled transparently, predictably, and in accordance with the rule of law. The recent favorable resolution of an arbitration dispute between telecom tower company ATC’s Ghanaian subsidiary and mobile services operator AirtelTigo Ghana offers an important moment to reflect on why that principle matters—and why Ghana’s authorities must do more to safeguard it.

At the center of the dispute was a failure to honor payments tied to telecommunications tower infrastructure that supports mobile connectivity in the country. Despite the strategic importance of this infrastructure to Ghana’s economy, efforts to resolve the matter domestically did not result in a clear defense of contractual rights. In the absence of effective institutional support, ATC was left with little choice but to pursue administrative and legal remedies domestically, and ultimately through international arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) International Court of Arbitration.

That escalation itself is instructive. Arbitration should be a mechanism of last resort, not the default path when fundamental contracts governing essential infrastructure are placed at risk. When investors feel compelled to bypass domestic remedies to protect clearly defined rights, it signals a gap between policy ambition and institutional practice.

Arbitration as a safeguard, not a substitute

The arbitration process provided a neutral and legally sound framework to resolve the dispute. Its outcome confirmed the enforceability of contractual obligations and underscored the value of internationally recognized dispute-resolution mechanisms. However, the fact that such external safeguards were necessary should prompt reflection rather than celebration.

International arbitration is not a substitute for domestic institutional reliability. It exists to protect investors when there is a concern that local mechanisms might fail. Overreliance on arbitration as a backstop increases costs, delays resolution, and ultimately raises the risk premium associated with investing in critical national infrastructure.

For countries seeking to attract patient, long-term capital, that is not a sustainable model.

When commercial negotiations failed, the matter was elevated to international arbitration under a globally respected legal framework. With that process now concluded in favor of ATC’s subsidiary, the resolution must be given full effect through enforcement by Ghanaian courts.

Why this matters beyond one specific case

This case should not be viewed merely as a contractual dispute resolved in favor of one company. Telecommunications infrastructure underpins nearly every modern economic activity, ranging from financial services and healthcare to education and public administration. Investments in this sector are capital-intensive, deployed over decades, with the expectation that contracts will be honored and rules will not shift arbitrarily. This becomes especially paramount in the era of 5G, where Ghana’s ambition is to lead digital transformation in Africa through its Digital Agenda 2030.

When governments or regulators appear unable to uphold the rule of law, investors take note. Not only in telecoms, but across energy, transport, logistics, and digital infrastructure. The lesson investors draw is straightforward: if contractual stability cannot be relied upon during periods of stress or dispute, future capital will either demand significantly higher returns or go elsewhere.

In a global environment where countries are competing aggressively for infrastructure capital investments, institutional credibility is not a “soft” advantage. It directly influences cost of capital, project viability, and ultimately affordability and quality of services for consumers.

This case should be viewed as an opportunity for course correction. Ghana’s authorities have a chance to reaffirm that contracts matter, that contractual rights are upheld, and that investors can rely on domestic institutions to act impartially—even when disputes are complex or politically inconvenient. Doing so does not mean favoring foreign companies over national interests. On the contrary, upholding the rule of law protects Ghana’s long-term development goals by ensuring the continuity, resilience, and affordability of essential infrastructure.

Predictability, not discretion, is what attracts serious capital. Process, not politics, is what sustains investor confidence.

The broader takeaway

Ghana’s reputation as a symbol of economic stability and opportunity in the region has been built over decades. Preserving it requires constant reinforcement through action, not assurances. This dispute highlights the cost of uncertainty—but also the path forward.

If Ghana wants to remain a preferred destination for infrastructure investment, it must ensure that regulatory frameworks are stable and transparent, legal processes are effective, and investors do not have to look beyond its borders to find certainty and predictability. That balance is critical for a country seeking inclusive growth and long‑term economic resilience. It also offers a blueprint for how Ghanaian institutions should operate—calmly, transparently, and predictably—when the country’s interests are on the line.

For this particular case, the outcome now offers Ghana an opportunity to translate legal certainty into practical effect. Ensuring that the arbitral resolution is fully respected, including the enforcement of AirtelTigo’s payment obligations, would demonstrate, in clear and tangible terms, that agreements governing essential infrastructure are upheld without hesitation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.