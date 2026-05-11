Ablekuma West Assembly demolishes ghettos in anti-crime operation

The Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly has begun demolishing ghettos in communities including Shiabu, Gbegbeyise and Glefe as part of a coordinated operation aimed at tackling illegal activities involving some youth in the area.

The exercise, carried out with support from the Ghana Police Service through the Dansoman Police, was led by the Municipal Chief Executive for Ablekuma West, George Kpakpo Allotey.

Authorities say the operation followed repeated complaints from residents and parents over criminal activities and insecurity linked to some of the structures.

According to officials, several warnings had earlier been issued to occupants of the ghettos, but those directives were allegedly ignored.

Speaking to Citi FM during the exercise, Mr Allotey said the assembly would sustain the operation until illegal activities within the affected communities were brought under control.

“So far one person has been arrested and is assisting the police with investigations. This will not stop today, once we have started, we will make sure we get rid of all these illegal activities,” he stated.

He further disclosed that suspected narcotic substances and other exhibits were retrieved during the operation and handed over to the police for further investigation.

The demolition exercise is expected to continue over the next week across several coastal communities within the municipality as authorities intensify efforts to restore order, improve security and address growing concerns over criminal activities in the area.

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