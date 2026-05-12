Access Bank Ghana donates GH¢50,000 to support Ashanti Press Centre project

Access Bank Ghana has announced a cash donation of GH¢50,000 towards the construction of the Ashanti Regional Press Centre Project being spearheaded by the Ghana Journalists Association.

The announcement was made during a press soirée held in Kumasi, where the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Pearl Nkrumah, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the media in support of national development.

According to Ms. Nkrumah, the media continues to play a critical role in shaping public discourse and connecting institutions to the wider public.

“The media in Kumasi plays a vital role in shaping public understanding and connecting institutions like ours to the everyday Ghanaian,” she stated. “Supporting the media remains one of the best ways we can contribute to national development.”

She noted that empowering journalists and media institutions would enhance the dissemination of credible, accurate, and timely information to the public.

“The media plays a vital role in the activities of the bank and remains an important partner in communicating our services and initiatives to the public,” she added.

The Ashanti Regional Press Centre Project is envisioned as a modern hub for media engagement, professional development, and the promotion of ethical journalism practice in the region. However, the initiative has faced financial constraints since its inception.

Expressing confidence in the vision behind the project, Ms. Nkrumah described the intervention as part of the bank’s corporate commitment to supporting impactful community initiatives.

“I am aware of the ambitious Regional Press Centre project being undertaken by the media fraternity here, and I believe it is a worthy vision. In support of this initiative, Access Bank Plc is pleased to contribute GHS50,000 towards its completion,” she announced.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, Kofi Adu Domfeh, described the donation as both timely and encouraging.

“The media in the Ashanti Region is grateful to Access Bank for this generous and unexpected donation. It could not have come at a better time when the Ashanti GJA needs strong financial backing to advance the Press Centre project,” he said.

Mr. Domfeh assured the bank that its contribution would be remembered as part of efforts to strengthen journalism and media development in the region.

“I assure you that your name will be written in gold when the Centre becomes fully operational,” he added.

He further appealed to other corporate organisations, development partners, and individuals to support the project to help promote quality and ethical journalism in the Ashanti Region.

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