Accra floods: Avoid politics and help those in need – Alhaji Amin appeals for corporate support

In a major humanitarian gesture following the devastating floods that swept through parts of Accra on June 29, the Founder of Abuya Group and Abuya Foundation, Alhaji Amin Iddrisu, has donated thousands of relief items to victims at Tse Addo to support families struggling to recover from the disaster.

The donation, which was presented to affected residents during a community outreach programme, included 1,000 bags of rice, 1,000 gallons of cooking oil, and 1,000 mattresses, among other essential relief supplies.

The June 29 floods, triggered by torrential rains, submerged homes and businesses across several communities in the Greater Accra Region, displacing thousands of residents, destroying property worth millions of cedis, and claiming several lives.

Presenting the items, Alhaji Amin Iddrisu said the donation was inspired by the need to stand in solidarity with victims who had lost their homes, belongings and means of livelihood.

He noted that while natural disasters often leave communities devastated, they also provide an opportunity for individuals, corporate institutions and philanthropists to demonstrate compassion by supporting those in distress.

The Abuya Group founder urged other corporate organisations, philanthropists and well-meaning Ghanaians to complement government efforts by extending assistance to affected communities to help ease the suffering of victims and accelerate their recovery.

“First of all, we are praying to God for this not to happen again. What motivated me to come out with this donation is that it wasn't like somebody told me, but I saw how people were suffering, how people were taken away by the floods, right down from my house. So, I decided to go on this solo support trip to the victims because after that, I saw that people did not have places to sleep or to lay their heads.

“This is not to say that I have money, but this is something small. I have to also support my mothers, my sisters and my brothers. So, this one, I am pleading with other people; this is not about money, any little thing you have, just bring it to the people who are suffering and who need our help in this difficult time,” he said.

He also urged citizens not to politicise this move because “the nation is in grief; everybody is crying, and people are in need. We don’t have NDC, NPP. It should be Ghana first.”

He expressed sympathy to families who lost loved ones during the floods and prayed for strength and comfort for those whose homes and properties were destroyed.

Residents who received the items expressed gratitude to Alhaji Amin Iddrisu and the Abuya Foundation, describing the intervention as timely and life-changing.

Some beneficiaries said the floods had left them without basic necessities after their homes were inundated, adding that the food items and mattresses would go a long way to help their families rebuild their lives.

Community leaders also commended the foundation for responding swiftly to the humanitarian crisis, describing the gesture as a demonstration of genuine corporate social responsibility and compassion for vulnerable members of society.

The Abuya Foundation has over the years undertaken numerous humanitarian interventions in education, health, community development and disaster relief across Ghana.

As recovery efforts continue in flood-hit communities, stakeholders are calling for stronger drainage infrastructure, improved urban planning and enhanced disaster preparedness to reduce the impact of future flooding incidents.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.