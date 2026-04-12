Athletics

Accra Open Championships conclude with strong performances ahead of African Championships

Source: Penty Dzidzor Newton  
  12 April 2026 8:00am
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The Accra Open Championships took place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, organised by Ghana Athletics as part of preparations for the upcoming CAA Senior African Athletics Championships.

The competition brought together U18, U20, and senior athletes from secondary schools, universities, and various security services, who competed across several track and field disciplines.

In the boys’ U20 100m final, Mfantsipim School’s Kofi Akyeabo claimed first place with a time of 11.26 seconds, narrowly edging Simms Senior High School’s Dennis Baafi, who finished in 11.29 seconds. Opoku Ware School’s Felix Asante secured third place after clocking 11.49 seconds.

In the girls’ 100m final, T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School’s Aisha Jaffar delivered an impressive performance to win in 12.37 secondsMargaret Armah placed second with a time of 13.03 seconds, while Evelyn Amponsah finished third in 13.42 seconds.

Daniel Abuchi of the Ghana Armed Forces comfortably claimed the men's 1,500m title with Max Speed Athletics Club’s Portia Aboagye winning the women’s 400m final.

University of Ghana’s Mordecai Acheampong won the men’s senior 400m final, and there was also joy for Ghana Armed Forces’ Kelvin Adu, who claimed the top prize in the men’s senior high jump after clearing 2.12m.

Beyond the competition, the championships also served as an important preparatory platform for both athletes and officials ahead of the continental athletics showpiece scheduled for May, while highlighting several emerging talents in Ghana’s track and field scene.

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