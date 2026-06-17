Adamus Resources denies security officer shooting, calls for Police investigation into illegal mining death

Adamus Resources Limited has strongly denied allegations that one of its security officers shot and killed an individual suspected of being engaged in illegal mining at its concession in Salman in the Nzema East District.

In a press statement issued on June 16, 2026, the mining company categorically rejected media reports linking its personnel to the fatal shooting, stating that its security team is not equipped with firearms in the discharge of their duties.

"The allegation seeking to implicate Adamus Resources Limited or its security personnel in the reported shooting incident is false and wholly unsupported by the facts presently available," the company said.

The company explained that its security personnel operate under a strict protocol that does not involve the use of firearms. "The suggestion that an Adamus security officer shot an individual is therefore inconsistent with the Company's security protocols and practices," the statement added.

According to the company, the incident is alleged to have occurred after individuals suspected of engaging in illegal mining were sighted within the concession area. Reports indicate that upon noticing a NAIMOS patrol team in the vicinity, the individuals fled the scene, and one person sustained fatal injuries during the ensuing events.

Adamus Resources stressed that there is currently no credible evidence linking the company or any of its security personnel to the shooting.

"The Company is deeply concerned by the circulation of speculative narratives that seek to attribute responsibility before the relevant facts have been established by the competent authorities," the statement read.

The company warned that such publications risk undermining ongoing investigations and unfairly tarnishing the reputation of entities that had no involvement in the incident.

Adamus Resources has called on the Ghana Police Service and all other relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death.

The company said it stands ready to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities in any investigation aimed at uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability where necessary.

"We further urge members of the public, media organisations and commentators to exercise restraint and responsibility in reporting on the matter and to avoid disseminating unverified information capable of causing unnecessary public alarm," the company added.

The company extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and expressed hope that ongoing investigations will establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Adamus Resources reaffirmed its commitment to lawful mining operations and the safety of all persons within and around its operational areas, while collaborating with state institutions to combat illegal mining activities.

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