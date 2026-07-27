Adamus Resources wins 2026 Inter-Mine First Aid and Safety Competition

Source: Joy Business   
  27 July 2026 8:06am
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Adamus Resources Limited has been crowned champions of the 2026 Inter-Mine First Aid and Safety Competition, emerging victorious in a keenly contested contest held over the weekend.

The competition, staged live on GTV as part of the popular What Do U Know? quiz programme, brought together five of Ghana's leading mining companies to test their knowledge and expertise in first aid and occupational safety.

After several rounds of competition, Adamus Resources Limited secured the top spot with 77 points. Newmont Ahafo North and Golden Star Wassa Limited finished joint second with 74 points each, while Zijin Golden Ridge Limited placed third with 73 points. Damang Golden Ridge came fourth with 52 points.

Moderator of the quiz, seasoned lawyer Dan Afari Yeboah, commended all participating companies for their impressive performance, singling out Adamus Resources for its brilliance, resilience and competitive spirit throughout the competition.

He stressed the importance of promoting a strong safety culture within Ghana's mining industry, particularly among young people aspiring to build careers in the sector.

Adamus Resources Limited, a Ghanaian-owned mining company operating in the Nzema area of the Western Region, employs about 1,000 people. The company poured its first gold in January 2011 and has since maintained a strong focus on responsible mining.

The State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) has described Adamus Resources as a "fully functioning mine that conducts its operations in a responsible manner, guided by environmental management systems and ethical considerations."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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