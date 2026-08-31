ADB champions safer banking as GAB fraud awareness campaign climaxed

Agricultural Development Bank (ADB PLC) has stepped up its commitment to customer protection and financial security by joining the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) to climax public education aimed at strengthening awareness of fraud and promoting safer banking practices.

The Bank participated in the final leg of this year's GAB Fraud Roadshow and Market Storm in Accra on Saturday, August 29, 2026, an initiative designed to deliver practical fraud-prevention education directly to customers and members of the public.

The campaign, under the theme “Spot The Fraud, Stop The Fraud,” comes at a time when the increasing use of digital banking platforms and electronic payment channels has made customer vigilance an important part of the financial sector's collective response to fraud.

Commenting on the campaign, the Managing Director of ADB PLC, Edward Ato Sarpong, underscored the critical role customers can play in protecting their personal and banking information as a first line of defence against fraud.

Mr. Ato Sarpong stressed that while banks continue to invest in systems and controls to safeguard banking, customers should strengthen their complementary roles by protecting their sensitive bank information and exercising caution when responding to requests involving their accounts.

He urged customers to remain vigilant and avoid sharing sensitive banking information with third parties, particularly when confronted with unsolicited calls, messages or other communications purportedly originating from their banks.

“Protecting customers from fraud requires a shared commitment. As banks strengthen our security systems and controls, customers should also protect their banking information and remain vigilant,” the ADB MD said.

“No legitimate banking process requires customers to disclose sensitive credentials to unknown persons. When in doubt, customers should verify directly with their bank before taking any action,” he added.

Edward Ato Sarpong emphasised that sustained public education remains essential in combating fraud, particularly as fraudsters continually adapt their methods to exploit unsuspecting customers.

The Head of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Compliance at ADB PLC, Papa Arko Aryiah, also highlighted the importance of continuous customer education and vigilance in reducing exposure to financial fraud.

He noted that fraud prevention does not depend solely on controls implemented by financial institutions, urging customers to understand the risks associated with their banking activities and to develop the habit of verifying suspicious transactions and communications.

“Fraudsters often succeed by exploiting information, trust, and urgency. Customers should therefore be cautious whenever they receive unexpected requests concerning their accounts or banking details,” Mr Aryiah stated.

“Taking a moment to verify a request before responding can make the difference between preventing fraud and becoming a victim,” he further noted.

Papa Arko Aryiah urged customers who detect suspicious activity on their accounts to contact their banks promptly, noting that early reporting could enable timely intervention and minimise potential losses.

As part of the exercise, ADB staff interacted directly with members of the public, providing practical education on measures individuals can take to reduce their vulnerability to fraud.

The ADB team also distributed branded anti-fraud T-shirts and aprons, while using the engagement to create awareness of the Bank's products and services.

The direct public engagement reflects the broader objective of moving fraud education beyond banking halls and conventional communication channels, into the places where customers live, work, and conduct business.

ADB’s active participation in the campaign demonstrates its commitment to promoting responsible banking practices, strengthening public confidence in financial services and supporting industry-wide efforts to create a more secure banking environment.

For ADB PLC, the message is simple: protect your banking information, verify before you act, report suspicious activity promptly, and together, we can make banking safer for everyone.

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