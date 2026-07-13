ADB deepens Ghana’s trade ambitions with business seminar in Kumasi

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC has reaffirmed its commitment to helping Ghanaian businesses compete in international markets by hosting a trade seminar in Kumasi focused on financing, risk management and cross-border trade opportunities.

Held at the Lancaster Hotel on Thursday, July 9, 2026, the seminar brought together importers, exporters, manufacturers, SMEs, agribusiness operators, and corporate clients to discuss practical ways to expand international trade, manage risks, and access finance.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of ADB PLC, Edward Ato Sarpong, said the bank is positioning itself as the preferred financial partner for businesses looking to grow beyond Ghana’s borders.

“Trade remains one of the strongest drivers of economic transformation. At ADB, we are committed to equipping Ghanaian businesses with the financial solutions, advisory support, and global banking partnerships they need to compete confidently in international markets. Our objective is not simply to finance transactions but to build businesses capable of creating jobs, earning foreign exchange and contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s economic development.”

He said ADB continues to invest in innovative trade finance solutions that simplify cross-border transactions while supporting businesses in agriculture, manufacturing, commerce and industry.

General Manager for Retail Banking, Frank Okyere-Adarkwa, said trade finance has become increasingly important for businesses of every size.

“Whether you are a growing SME importing machinery, an agribusiness exporting produce or an established corporate trading internationally, ADB has tailored financial solutions to support your growth journey.”

He added that the seminar formed part of the bank’s efforts to bring banking closer to businesses through practical knowledge and encouraged participants to take advantage of ADB’s products to improve cash flow, facilitate international payments and boost competitiveness.

Head of Trade Finance, Risikatu Sanda, urged businesses to strengthen their understanding of international trade processes and make greater use of banking instruments that reduce risk.

“International trade presents enormous opportunities, but it also requires the right structures and safeguards. Our role is to help businesses navigate documentary credits, guarantees, collections, foreign trade payments and regulatory requirements with confidence. Knowledge is as important as finance in successful international trade.”

She encouraged businesses to work closely with ADB’s trade specialists to structure transactions that minimise risk while maximising opportunities.

Welcoming participants, Ashanti Area Manager, Felix Segu Eshun, described the region as one of Ghana’s leading commercial centres with strong potential for regional and international expansion.

“Kumasi continues to serve as a major hub for commerce, manufacturing, and agribusiness. We believe the businesses here are well positioned to access international markets, and ADB remains committed to providing the financial support, advisory services, and partnerships necessary to help them succeed.”

The seminar featured presentations on trade finance products, foreign exchange solutions, letters of credit, guarantees, import and export financing, documentary collections and strategies for navigating global trade challenges.

Participants also interacted directly with ADB’s trade specialists to discuss financing options and address challenges facing their businesses.

The event forms part of ADB’s broader strategy to deepen customer engagement, strengthen Ghana’s import and export ecosystem, promote entrepreneurship and support businesses that contribute to national economic growth.

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