Adu-Boahene Trial: Atta Akyea challenges GH¢49.1m figure, says amount should be GH¢38.15m

Defence counsel for former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has challenged the prosecution’s claim that GH¢49.1 million was involved in the cyber defence procurement case.

He argued that the correct cedi equivalent of the transaction is GH¢38.15 million.

The issue arose on Wednesday, July 14, during the cross-examination of the fourth prosecution witness, EOCO investigator Frank Marshall Cromwell, at the Accra High Court.

Lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea questioned the exchange rate used by the prosecution to arrive at the GH¢49.1 million figure, which forms the basis of the charges before the court.

“I put it to you that the cedi equivalent of the $7 million translates to GHc38.15 million at the material time,” Mr Atta Akyea told the witness.

Responding, Mr Cromwell said: “That is counsel’s arithmetic.”

The prolonged exchanges over the exchange rate prompted Principal State Attorney Esi Dentaa Yankah to remind the court that the issue had already been addressed during earlier proceedings, when Bank of Ghana documents were tendered in evidence.

Mr Atta Akyea, however, argued that those documents related to previous witnesses and not the current witness, who led the investigations and supplied the figures that formed the basis of the prosecution’s charges.

Presiding judge, Justice Francis Achibonga, intervened, describing the issue as one the court would ultimately determine based on the evidence.

He also questioned the relevance of the cross-examination line, noting that the exact amount allegedly stolen may not be central to establishing the offence.

“Does the amount involved matter if there’s money missing? Where are you going with this, if the amount is not up to the figure stated by prosecution and is reduced does it matter the amount.

"The charge of stealing, if established, doesn’t matter the quantum; perhaps that may only come in in terms of the punishment to be meted out,” Justice Achibonga remarked.

The case has been adjourned to July 23, 27, 28 and 29 at 9:30 a.m. each day, and July 30 at 12:00 p.m., for the trial to continue.

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