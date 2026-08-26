Mahama signs 10 Bills into law including Customs, VAT and Cocoa Board Bills

President John Mahama has assented to 10 Bills, bringing them into law as part of ongoing legislative and policy reforms by his administration.

The new laws were signed following their passage by Parliament over the past month

The Bills cover areas including taxation, customs, energy, cocoa, maritime offences, national defence, and the administration of justice.

The legislation signed by the President includes: Customs Bill, 2026, Community Service Bill, 2026, Tribunal Bills, 2026, Maritime and Related Offences Bill, 2026, National Defence University Bill, 2026, Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 , Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Bill, 2026 , Ghana Cocoa Board Bill, 2026 , Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Excise Bill, 2026.

The laws introduce or amend provisions across key sectors of the economy and public administration.

The Income Tax (Amendment), VAT (Amendment) and Excise Bills are expected to affect Ghana's tax framework, while the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Bill addresses legislation governing levies within the energy sector.

The Ghana Cocoa Board Bill provides a new legislative framework for the operations of the country's cocoa regulator, while the Customs Bill concerns the administration and enforcement of customs-related matters.

The Community Service Bill and Tribunal Bills form part of measures affecting the justice system, while the Maritime and Related Offences Bill provides legislation relating to offences within Ghana's maritime space.

The National Defence University Bill establishes the legislative basis for the country's defence university.

The presidential assent follows Parliament's passage of the respective Bills, completing the legislative process required for them to become law.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.