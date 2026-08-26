Prince Harry and Meghan to arrive in UK today

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are arriving back in the UK today, BBC News understands.

Prince Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet are believed to be flying into the country privately from California.

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said "this is not something we would comment on".

Last week, it was reported that the couple would be relocating to the UK in August. They will not return to official duties but will live in Britain as non-working royals.

It is thought the family will base themselves at a private property outside of London in the Cotswolds area.

Archie and Lilibet have been enrolled in school and the new term is due to start next week.

The Sussexes left the UK and stepped back from their royal duties in early 2020, before settling in California in March that year.

King Charles was told of the move earlier this month. The family visited the King at his Highgrove home in July this year, but it is understood the move was not discussed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also been informed of their plans.

Prince Harry and Meghan have not been in the UK together since 2022, when they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sussexes' security in the UK has been the subject of debate since the news of their return broke.

Last year, Prince Harry lost a legal challenge over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the country.

The duke had sought to overturn a decision that had downgraded his security after he stopped being a working royal and moved to the US.

It is unclear what provisions will be made for their security in the UK and who will pay for it.

After the announcement of the Sussexes' intended return, a Home Office spokesperson said decisions on the security of royals were taken by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), and the UK government's protective security system was "rigorous and proportionate".

Prince Harry has previously said that worries about safety have prevented him from coming to the UK and bringing his wife and children.

Last month, the duke and six other public figures lost their High Court privacy case against the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail.

They face paying up to £34.5m to Associated Newspapers in legal costs.

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