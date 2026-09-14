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Member of UK Armed Forces dies in road traffic incident in Ukraine

Source: BBC  
  14 September 2026 2:21pm
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A member of the UK armed forces has died in a road traffic incident in Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced.

The individual's family has been informed and has "requested a period of grace before further details are released", the MoD's statement said.

The incident on Saturday was not the result of hostile action, the BBC understands.

The British government has previously acknowledged a small number of personnel in Ukraine to support Kyiv's armed forces and provide security to diplomatic staff.

"Our thoughts and our sympathies are with the individual's loved ones at this difficult time," the MoD said.

It is not known which service the individual served in or what their role was.

Fighting has raged in Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion more than four years ago in February 2022.

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