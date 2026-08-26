GARID to build 10m-wide underground drain in Kaneshie from September 7

Audio By Carbonatix
The Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project is set to construct a 10-metre-wide underground stormwater drain within the Kaneshie enclave to strengthen flood control in the national capital.
The project follows the June 29 flood disaster, which affected parts of Accra, three other regions and reignited concerns over the capacity of the country's drainage infrastructure to withstand heavy rainfall.
At least thirty-nine people died, and 91,989 others were affected by the floods.
GARID Project Coordinator Dr Kwadwo Ohene Sarfo, during his appearance on the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, August 26, said that in the case of the national capital, a new commitment is made to tackle the menace, the construction of a 10-metre-wide underground stormwater drain in the Kaneshie enclave.
He said construction would begin on September 7, 2026, and cover a 1.5-kilometre stretch from Pamprom Junction to First Light Junction along the Dr Busia Highway.
“Beginning 7th September, 2026, works will commence on the construction of a double-cell underground rectangular stormwater drain from Pamprom Junction to First Light Junction along the Dr Busia Highway within the Kaneshie enclave,” he stated.
According to Dr Ohene Sarfo, the new facility will replace two existing pipes, each measuring approximately 1.2 metres in diameter, which currently serve the area.
“The drain to be constructed measures approximately 10 metres wide and runs for 1.5 kilometres. It will replace the existing two 1.2-metre-diameter pipes that currently serve the enclave,” he said.
One end of the new drainage system will connect to the recently completed section within the Accra Academy campus, while the other will link to the existing drain at Pamprom Junction.
The project is expected to improve the movement of stormwater through the Kaneshie enclave and reduce the pressure placed on the existing drainage infrastructure during periods of heavy rainfall.
Dr Ohene Sarfo said the work would be carried out in three phases because of its scale and location. Temporary road closures and diversions along sections of the Dr Busia Highway will therefore be unavoidable.
He urged motorists and other road users to avoid affected corridors where possible and use the designated alternative routes throughout the construction period.
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