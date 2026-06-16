Agotime-Ziope traditional leaders honour health minister for advancing healthcare delivery

The Chiefs and people of the Agotime and Ziope Traditional Areas on Friday, 12th June 2026, honoured the Minister for Health, Kwamena Mintah Akandoh, in recognition of his remarkable commitment towards improving healthcare delivery within the Agotime-Ziope District and across the country.

As a token of appreciation, the traditional leaders presented the Minister with a beautifully woven kente cloth, symbolizing their gratitude for the government’s continued investment in strengthening healthcare services in the district.

Delivering his welcome address, Nene Nuer Keteku IV, Paramount Chief of the Agotime Traditional Area, commended the Minister for his tireless efforts in enhancing access to quality healthcare for communities across Ghana.

He further appealed to the Minister to support the construction of a befitting district hospital for the Agotime-Ziope District to address the growing healthcare needs of the people.

Also speaking at the event, Alfred Eklu Odikro, District Chief Executive for Agotime-Ziope, expressed appreciation to the Minister for his continuous support, particularly in the retooling and strengthening of health centres within the district.

He called for sustained government support to further improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare services for residents.

The Minister was in the district as part of his working visit to officially launch the government’s Free Primary Healthcare Programme, a major initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to essential healthcare services for all citizens, particularly vulnerable populations.

The programme seeks to remove financial barriers to primary healthcare and strengthen preventive and community-based health services nationwide.

The event marked yet another demonstration of the strong partnership between government and traditional authorities in the collective effort to improve healthcare delivery and promote the wellbeing of communities in the district.

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